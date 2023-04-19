After These People Tried Erotic Hypnosis, They Couldn’t Recognize Themselves

With James, the question of consent became even thornier because the people who engaged in the Bambi hypnosis sessions were allegedly trained to heed his commands. “While this behavior [of blindly obeying commands] might seem wildly unusual to you and me, it doesn’t seem unusual to somebody who has been conditioned to obey a particular hypnotist, and to freeze on command,” Chao said. “It feels right to them.”



According to the former members of the group, by the end of 2020, James had started to bring his subjects together for sex parties at his home, where they claim he experimented with his control over them as a group. Such evenings, they claimed, were presented as mandatory to attend, and were often scheduled to take place after “fun” day outings, like trips to Six Flags or group dinners, events at which they all bonded. They said that at these parties, James would use a combination of VR headsets, projection screens, speakers, and headphones to repeatedly put them into trance states, often with the Bambi Sleep files; such events allegedly also usually involved dosing the participants with acid, ketamine, and other drugs.

The group’s members also claim that participation in drug taking was often presented as mandatory and that they were not told how much they were being given, even if they asked. “He was having us repeat mantras like, ‘Brainwashing is good for me,’” said Ava, who estimated that the gatherings were attended by up to 10 of James's submissives at a time, and held anywhere from once a week to once a month, depending on James's schedule, “while we’re staring at a screen with all kinds of images and spirals on it, completely tranced out.”

According to Abby, these evenings — which the group was expected to attend in Bambi-style sexy clothing and high heels — often involved taking turns to have sex with James between their projector-led hypnosis sessions or having sex with each other for his entertainment. “A lot of the time what I remember of the parties is waiting in uncomfortable positions, most often on my knees, sucking some sort of phallic object or with a gag in my mouth, waiting for him to come back,” said Abby, who also claimed that James would sometimes line the group members up in a row and have sex with them one by one while they stared at a screen of hypnotic visuals.

The group members claimed that James used hypnosis to set up individual sex scenes with them, often to engage in sexual play or acts without their consent. Nevaeh, the 22-year-old former group member, claimed that once, when she snapped out of a trance, she found she’d been put in a shock collar and forced into a sadistic sex game in which she’d been given the role of a receptionist. “I'm sitting in front of a computer typing, and if I fucked up typing the sentence that it was telling me to type, he would shock me at full power,” she said. At the time, she was too fearful to tell him she’d been roused from her trance state. “I 100% would not have consented to putting a shock collar on my neck [outside of a hypnotic state].”

Although all of the former members claim they felt uneasy about James's use of drugs and pressure to allegedly coerce them into sexual acts they would not have consented to outside of hypnosis, they felt compelled to stay through a shared sense of connectedness with each other. Abby had moved from another state to live near James and the group, Nevaeh was regularly driving over from her own home state, and all of them had become isolated from their friends and families due to their Bambi-themed lifestyles.

“This is the thing: I loved being around the other Bambis. I feel like in my head I was sort of like, oh my god, I love all of his partners more than him — a group of like-minded people who are very similar to me and understand me,” Mia said. “I was always really happy to be around my fellow sex slaves.” She also claimed that the Bambi files, and the actions of James himself, seemed designed to erode consent. “He made you not care about your own consent. He would be like, ‘Your consent doesn’t matter.’ You start to believe that, obviously,” she continued. “I experienced a lot of gaslighting as a child, and he knew this about me — so it was very easy for him to employ this gaslighting technique.”



Over time, group members said, James’s treatment of them became more violent. “Girls had black eyes, teeth chipped out, knees banged up — you name it,” Abby said. “One time he backhanded me across the room. I still have flashbacks to that one.” In one incident, Nevaeh claimed she watched helplessly as Ava was choked unconscious by James and dropped facedown on the floor. Then, she said, James began to choke Nevaeh. “I remember thinking I was going to die because he was cutting off my airflow,” Nevaeh said. “I was on the floor gasping for air — and he took pictures of me.” Nevaeh said she ended up with popped blood vessels on her face, neck, and eyes, while Ava was barely able to talk after the incident, which left her with a chipped tooth and welts on her throat.

In screenshots sent to BuzzFeed News by Nevaeh of a text exchange she purportedly shared with James after the incident, it seemed that he was concerned about her well-being. “The thought of causing you any serious kind of harm scares me,” wrote James, who suggested creating a physical signal — three quick taps — to help Nevaeh end any future choking scenes quickly. “That was firmly my mistake, and I sincerely apologize for it — both for it happening, and for how much I scared you.”