Two more alleged Capitol rioters — who arrived at the scene on Jan. 6 in full battle gear after swerving around law-enforcement vehicles in a golf cart — have been added to the Oath Keepers conspiracy case, according to a new indictment unsealed on Thursday.

Roberto Minuta, 36, of Prosper, Tex., and Joshua James, 33, of Arab, Ala. were arrested and charged in March but were indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday along with ten others associated with the Oath Keepers already charged in the conspiracy.

The new indictment also reveals that, in the hours before the Capitol was breached, Minuta, James and another unidentified individual, known in the indictment as “Person Ten,” had a series of phone calls with Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes. Rhodes, who was in Washington, DC, on the day of the riot, did not enter the Capitol and has not been charged. (Rhodes recently said he expects he “may go to jail soon” for what he characterized as “made-up crimes.”)

According to the indictment, Minuta, James, and others dressed in battle gear climbed into a pair of golf carts and headed toward the Capitol building, “swerving around law enforcement vehicles.”

The indictment said that Minuta, who allegedly carried bear spray and wore ballistic goggles, declared: “Patriots are storming the Capitol building. There’s violence against patriots by police so we’re en route in a grand theft auto golf cart to the Capitol building right now.”

It’s unclear from the indictment where the golf carts came from, but members of the Oath Keepers, including Minuta, were observed escorting Roger Stone in a golf cart to an event the night before. It’s also unclear whether Minuta was referring to a video game when he mentioned “grand theft auto.”

At 2:33 p.m., Minuta, James, and others left their carts near the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street and entered the Capitol, according to the indictment. It alleges that Minuta “berated and taunted law enforcement officers” while James stood by, and that both men then forcibly entered the Capitol building around 3:15 p.m., pushing past Capitol police officers who tried to stop them.

Minuta and James exited the building about four minutes later, according to the indictment. Prosecutors said video captured Minuta yelling at an officer: “All that’s left is the Second Amendment.”

Shortly after 4 p.m., following another phone call between Minuta and Rhodes, James and Minuta gathered with other members of the Oath Keepers and Rhodes outside the Capitol.