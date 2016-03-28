A Volcano Has Erupted In Alaska, Sending A Huge Ash Plume Into The Sky

The Pavlof volcano is one of the most active on the Aleutian Islands.

The Pavlof volcano, located about 600 miles southwest of Anchorage, erupted at 4:18 p.m. local time, according to U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, with the nearest community about 37 miles away.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory posted a satellite image on Monday showing a strong ash signal (in blue) extending more than 300 miles from Pavlof.

