Tom Brady Wore The Most Extra Jacket On The Sidelines And People Have Thoughts

news

Everyone has questions.

By Jason Wells

Posted on January 22, 2017, at 10:53 p.m. ET

Tom Brady led the Patriots back to the Super Bowl after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36–17 in the AFC championship game on Sunday.

Charles Krupa / AP

Good job, Tom! That's great!

Charles Krupa / AP

Now let's talk about your big-ass jacket because literally everyone else is.

Tom Brady's coat is the greatest
CJ Fogler @cjzero

Tom Brady's coat is the greatest

What was your inspiration?

Via Twitter: @RobertKlemko
We know it was cold and you gotta cover up those shoulder pads, but what else?

Via Twitter: @justRVB

No really, what the hell was under there?

Via Twitter: @celebrityhottub
Via Twitter: @jbillinson

What else can it do?

SB Nation @SBNation

Is this where you got it?

Via Twitter: @shanemarzola

Sky Mall, perhaps?

SB Nation @SBNation

Hopefully it won't be so cold for the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 5, but maybe pack it just in case.

So THAT's what's keeping Tom warm
SB Nation @SBNation

So THAT's what's keeping Tom warm

OK, well, congrats and good luck against the Atlanta Falcons! Bye, Tom!

