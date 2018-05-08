A Sheriff's Deputy Shot And Killed A Groundhog In The Middle Of A Road

A sheriff's deputy in Carroll County, Maryland, shot and killed a groundhog that was apparently interfering with traffic on Monday.

At first, the standoff appears to be a cute Small Critter Not Here For Your Shit situation as the deputy attempts to shoo the groundhog off the road.

After the groundhog appears to charge, the deputy draws his gun. THIS IS THE GROUNDHOG'S LAST FEW SECONDS OF LIFE:

FULL STOP.

It's about here in the story where people are probably wondering WTF is happening because it's literally a groundhog, which are typically seen scurrying into a burrow, not confronting a grown-ass man in the middle of a busy street.

Multiple wildlife biology experts did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' requests for comment, but Karen Baker, executive director of the Carroll County Humane Society, told local NBC affiliate WBAL-TV that the groundhog's behavior in the video wasn't normal.

For starters, groundhogs are very, very shy and skittish — so much so that there is relatively little field observation research because they're so hard to creep on. And with adult groundhogs reaching between 16 and 20 inches long, including their tails, it's easy to see why: They make a nice snack for coyotes, foxes, and birds of prey.

"Under normal circumstances, an animal will take its easiest route of escape when it's threatened or frightened," Baker told the news station. "Normally, an animal will run from humans, especially if you're making yourself large, you're stomping your feet, you're loud."