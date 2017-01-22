BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Firefighters Carry Bundles Of Piglets Out Of A Burning Barn

world

Firefighters Carry Bundles Of Piglets Out Of A Burning Barn

So pure.

By Jason Wells

Headshot of Jason Wells

Jason Wells

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 22, 2017, at 6:19 p.m. ET

Russian firefighters were able to save about 150 pigs from becoming bacon after a barn caught fire in Siberia last week, the Associated Press reported.

AP

Here's a firefighter carrying two piglets.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
AP

Here's a firefighter carrying a bundle of piglets.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
AP

Here's a little piggy getting tossed.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
AP
ADVERTISEMENT

And here's a firefighter herding a bunch of little pigs in the snow.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
AP

Despite the mass rescue, an estimated 50 pigs reportedly didn't make it out of the fire which broke out Friday in the Chernaya Rechka village outside the Siberian city of Tomsk.

RIP, piggies.

Watch the full video of the rescue operation here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Holy Shit, This Shark Was Impaled On A Spear As It Attacked A Diver

buzzfeed.com

Someone Cut Out A Fox That Was Frozen In River Ice Because Why Not?

buzzfeed.com

These Baby Raccoons Were Accidentally Transported Across The Country

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT