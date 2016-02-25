Natural Gas Leak That Displaced Thousands In California Was Largest In U.S. History

The 16-week blowout near Los Angeles spewed the greenhouse gas equivalent of 572,000 cars in a year, according to a study published Thursday.

The massive 16-week natural gas leak that displaced thousands of residents north of Los Angeles was the largest release of climate-changing methane in U.S. history, researchers announced Thursday.

First reported on Oct. 23, the leak from a well blowout at a Southern California Gas Co. storage facility in the community of Porter Ranch was massive, producing the greenhouse gas equivalent of 572,000 cars in a year, according to the study published in the journal Science.

Stephen Conley, an atmospheric scientist at University of California, Davis, who co-authored the article, told the Associated Press that in terms of climate impact, "this is the largest."

"If you're specifically looking at that, this is the winner," he said.