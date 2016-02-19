Last Of "Angola 3" Ordered Released After Spending 43 Years In Solitary Confinement

Albert Woodfox has remained incarcerated despite both of his murder convictions in the death of a prison guard in 1972 being overturned.

The last of the "Angola 3" was ordered released from prison Friday after spending 43 years in solitary confinement for a homicide he says he never played a role in.

Albert Woodfox was ordered released for time served after pleading no contest to manslaughter and aggravated burglary. The decision came on the same day as his 69th birthday.

Woodfox had been incarcerated on suspicion of murder in the 1972 stabbing death of a guard at Louisiana State Penitentiary, which is commonly referred to as Angola. No other inmate in the U.S. is believed to have served more time in solitary confinement than Woodfox.

In a statement issued by his legal team, Woodfox thanked his attorneys and civil rights advocates who worked for years to secure his release: