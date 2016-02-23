Labrador Retriever Is America's Most Popular Dog For 25th Straight Year
One dog to rule them all.
For the 25th consecutive year, the labrador retriever is once again America's most popular dog breed, according to 2015 registration stats gathered by the American Kennel Club.
The top 5 most popular breeds have remained the same year over year, but the American Kennel Club did report a shuffle in slots 6 to 10, with a climb up the ranks for French bulldogs and a fall for boxers.
The full list of rankings can be found here.
But without further ado, here's the top 5:
1. Labrador retriever
2. German shepherd
3. Golden retriever
4. Bulldog
5. Beagle
French bulldogs, Yorkshire terriers, poodles, Rottweilers, and boxers rounded up the rest of the top 10!
