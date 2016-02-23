BuzzFeed News

Labrador Retriever Is America's Most Popular Dog For 25th Straight Year

One dog to rule them all.

By Jason Wells

Posted on February 22, 2016, at 8:48 p.m. ET

Stringer Korea / Reuters

For the 25th consecutive year, the labrador retriever is once again America's most popular dog breed, according to 2015 registration stats gathered by the American Kennel Club.

The top 5 most popular breeds have remained the same year over year, but the American Kennel Club did report a shuffle in slots 6 to 10, with a climb up the ranks for French bulldogs and a fall for boxers.

The full list of rankings can be found here.

But without further ado, here's the top 5:

1. Labrador retriever

Don Ryan / AP

2. German shepherd

Mary Altaffer / AP
AP
3. Golden retriever

Carlos Delgado / AP

4. Bulldog

Mary Altaffer / AP

5. Beagle

Mary Altaffer / AP

French bulldogs, Yorkshire terriers, poodles, Rottweilers, and boxers rounded up the rest of the top 10!

