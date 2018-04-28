BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Kanye West Just Surprised Everyone With A New Track On His Website And Literally WTF Is It

music

Kanye West Just Surprised Everyone With A New Track On His Website And Literally WTF Is It

🎤poop didi whoop scoop🎶

By Jason Wells

Headshot of Jason Wells

Jason Wells

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on April 27, 2018, at 9:36 p.m. ET

Posted on April 27, 2018, at 9:08 p.m. ET

So Kanye West was in the news a lot this week and had a lot of people asking, "What in the literal fuck?!" It involved his wife Kim Kardashian, Trump, splintered celebs, a MAGA hat — catch up here because no one has the time to go through it.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

He also announced that a new album would be coming out in June, which had people celebrating but given the last few days are now probably a little nervous tbh.

me and Cudi album June 8th
KANYE WEST @kanyewest

me and Cudi album June 8th

Reply Retweet Favorite

Well, on Friday, Kanye didn't do a lot to calm the water when he snapped us back with a WTF track that he posted to his website. Listen for yourself. All the way. To. The end.

Lift Yourself https://t.co/shjFIROujA
KANYE WEST @kanyewest

Lift Yourself https://t.co/shjFIROujA

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's on his website here.

GO AHEAD WE'LL WAIT.

Reaction was swift and immediate to what appears to be lyrics that involve scooping 💩. We did the work for you and attempted an unofficial transcription of the lyrics:

whoopidi scoop

scoopdidi whoop

whoopdi scoopdi poop

poopdi scoopdi scoopdi whoop

whoopidi scoop whoop poop

poop didi whoop scoop

POOP POOP

scoopdidi whoop

whoop didi scoop

whoopdidi scoop poop

ADVERTISEMENT

People were like...

When Kanye new song playin and you hear him come in wit “whoopity scoop poop “
Hobbie McCain @head_hunter47

When Kanye new song playin and you hear him come in wit “whoopity scoop poop “

Reply Retweet Favorite
WOOPTY SCOOPTY POOPTY POOP #Kanye #liftyourself
Roooooooooob @Robbb_Thomas

WOOPTY SCOOPTY POOPTY POOP #Kanye #liftyourself

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kanyewest
Jolissa @pandandagram

@kanyewest

Reply Retweet Favorite
Kanye’s new single actually just broke my bed
SoaR Strobe @Strobe

Kanye’s new single actually just broke my bed

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Convos got lit.

/r/kanye in absolute meltdown mood after Kanye posted that whoop didi poop track
Josh Billinson @jbillinson

/r/kanye in absolute meltdown mood after Kanye posted that whoop didi poop track

Reply Retweet Favorite

It seems not even the power of Twitter's brain could decide what the lyrics were.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of people also weren't here for whatever Kanye was bringing.

@kanyewest
La Bronze James @jackieaina

@kanyewest

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kanyewest
Honorary Boyband Member™ @broazay

@kanyewest

Reply Retweet Favorite
@kanyewest
Cameron Spencer @CamChief

@kanyewest

Reply Retweet Favorite

Still others were into that shit.

@kanyewest Kanye: “Woopbeedeeacoop scoopdeedeewoop woopdescoopdeepoop” Me:
Josh 🇭🇹 @TheRealJoshMon

@kanyewest Kanye: “Woopbeedeeacoop scoopdeedeewoop woopdescoopdeepoop” Me:

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@kanyewest
LEEKO @WholeLottaLeek

@kanyewest

Reply Retweet Favorite

🤷‍♂️

Send help.

Kim Kardashian Defended Kanye For Wearing A MAGA Hat And, Yes, Everyone's Freaking Out

buzzfeed.com

How Celebrities Are Responding To Kanye West, From Chrissy Teigen's Jokes To Taraji P. Henson's Side-Eye

buzzfeed.com

Kanye West Announced On Twitter That His New Album Is Coming Out In June

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT