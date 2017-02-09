BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

An Orange Alligator Has Been Spotted And People Are Freaking Out

news

An Orange Alligator Has Been Spotted And People Are Freaking Out

Literally, what is happening.

By Jason Wells

Headshot of Jason Wells

Jason Wells

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 9, 2017, at 3:53 p.m. ET

Hello. Hi. Remember alligators? They have powerful jaws and eat things and have been around for a really long time.

Jay Reeves / AP

They're also green.

See?

Gerald Herbert / AP

They're so green, sometimes even the water they swim in is green.

Arnulfo Franco / AP
ADVERTISEMENT

But it's 2017. So you also know the previously held norms have been thrown out the window, run over, and set on fire.

So here's an alligator that is literally orange.

AP / Via Twitter: @AP_Oddities

ORANGE AF.

AP

Here is the orange alligator swimming near Hanahan, South Carolina.

Orange alligator spotted in Hanahan https://t.co/6zudunxzTF via @WCBD #chsnews
Travis Rice WCBD @traviscrice

Orange alligator spotted in Hanahan https://t.co/6zudunxzTF via @WCBD #chsnews

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

It's the talk of the town because no shit it's a god damn orange alligator!

VIDEO: Orange alligator has South Carolina town talking: https://t.co/N8x2d0k4mi
The Associated Press @AP

VIDEO: Orange alligator has South Carolina town talking: https://t.co/N8x2d0k4mi

Reply Retweet Favorite

How did this happen, every living person wants to know? The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources told the Associated Press the alligator may have spent the winter in a rusty steel culvert pipe, changing the color of its skin.

Experts told the AP that when the 4- to 5-foot alligator sheds its skin, it will likely return to a normal shade of green, like this guy.

Gerald Herbert / AP

OK, bye.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT