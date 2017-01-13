BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Someone Cut Out A Fox That Was Frozen In River Ice Because Why Not?

world

Someone Cut Out A Fox That Was Frozen In River Ice Because Why Not?

What did it say, tho?

By Jason Wells

Headshot of Jason Wells

Jason Wells

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 13, 2017, at 12:04 p.m. ET

This is a fox, preserved in a block of ice after drowning in a river in Germany. Sad.

Associated Press

The fox fell through the ice on the Danube river in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The poor thing was cut out by a hunter and put on display last week outside a hotel in Fridingen as a warning to the public:

Don't. Walk. On. The. Ice.

Otherwise, you might end up like this fox, found frozen in Regent's canal in London in 2009.

Odd Andersen / AP
ADVERTISEMENT

How many foxes have to die?

Fox broke through the ice and came out as frozen block:https://t.co/Jesi3Axatz
El Hermano @ElHermanoAmigo

Fox broke through the ice and came out as frozen block:https://t.co/Jesi3Axatz

Reply Retweet Favorite

RIP, sad fox.

#bestcarcass: This fox has broken through a thin layer of ice into the river Danube near the German town of Friding… https://t.co/wBJMDEP4yg
Philipp Hummel @p_humm

#bestcarcass: This fox has broken through a thin layer of ice into the river Danube near the German town of Friding… https://t.co/wBJMDEP4yg

Reply Retweet Favorite

And mind the ice.

This Baby Elephant Just Started Water Therapy For Her Injured Foot And Oh My

buzzfeed.com

An Entire Family Of Bears Died In A Church Parking Lot After Eating A Poisonous Plant

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT