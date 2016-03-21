Giant Dolphin Gives Birth Right In Front Of A Tour Group

A tour of whale watchers off California this weekend witnessed something rarely seen IRL in the open ocean: A LIVE BIRTH.

The birth of a false killer whale — a large species of dolphin — on Saturday was filmed by a tour group off Dana Point in Southern California.

The birth, which took place in front of a group with Captain Dave's Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari, occurred in mere seconds as onlookers gasped.

"What a once in a lifetime thing to see! In over 20 years on the water, I have never seen anything like that," company owner Dave Anderson said in a statement. "And I know of no one who has ever seen a wild Pseudorca birth!"