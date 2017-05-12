Ex-LA Sheriff Gets Three Years In Prison For Lying To FBI About Jail Abuse Cover-Up

Prosecutors said Lee Baca lied to investigators when he said he didn’t know deputies were going to threaten the lead FBI agent looking into his department.

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca was sentenced Friday to three years in prison for his role in obstructing a federal investigation into abuses at the largest jail system in the US under his watch.

Baca, who pleaded guilty in February to lying to federal investigators, had sought probation, with his attorneys saying their 74-year-old client is in the early stages of Alzheimer's. Federal prosecutors had asked for a two-year prison term, but the federal judge went for three years.

Baca had faced a maximum of 20 years in prison.

US District Judge Percy Anderson said Baca “knew what he was doing was wrong, and he had no problem using his office to further his own agenda," according to a Department of Justice statement. “Blind obedience to a corrupt culture has serious consequences."

Anderson ordered Baca to begin serving his sentence by July 25. In addition to the prison term, Baca must also pay a $7,500 fine.

“Rather than fulfill his sworn duty to uphold the law and protect the public, Lee Baca made a decision to protect what he viewed as his empire, and then he took actions in an effort to simply protect himself," US Attorney Sandra R. Brown said in a statement. "Today’s sentence demonstrates that no one is above the law – not even the leader of the largest municipal police agency in the nation.”

