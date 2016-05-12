Donald Trump Says Muslim Ban Was "Just A Suggestion"

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee has called for a "total and complete" ban on Muslims entering the U.S.

Donald Trump this week said his previous call for a "total and complete" ban on Muslims entering the U.S. was "just a suggestion."

"We have a serious problem, it’s a temporary ban, it hasn’t been called for yet, nobody’s done it, this is just a suggestion until we find out what’s going on," he said in an interview Wednesday with Fox Radio's Kilmeade & Friends.

In December, however, Trump called for a "complete shutdown" on Muslim visitors entering the U.S. in a speech and statements issued by his campaign.

Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee is pivoting to a general election campaign after clearing the field of his rivals in the primary race and as previously skeptical party leaders slowly fall in line.