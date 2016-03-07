Dog "Drives" Semi Truck Across Parking Lot And Into Gas Station

Here is a dog that apparently took a semi truck on an ill-fated spin in Minnesota.

Police told the Free Press of Mankato that witnesses described seeing the golden Labrador retriever appear to drive the semi truck across a road toward a gas station on Friday before it crashed into a parked car.

The idling truck was apparently put into gear after its human driver left it unattended. The truck traveled through a parking lot, across a street, and over a curb before crashing.

One witness reportedly hopped into the cab to stop the truck and discovered the dog sitting in the driver's seat.