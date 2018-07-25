Chris Hardwick Is Returning To Host "Talking Dead" After AMC Investigation Into Abuse Claims Hardwick had denied allegations by his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra that he was emotionally and sexually abusive in their relationship. Twitter

Jesse Grant

Chris Hardwick will return to host his popular Talking Dead series after AMC said it had investigated allegations by his ex-girlfriend that he had been emotionally and sexually abusive in their relationship. Actor Chloe Dykstra had made the allegations against her ex — whom she did not refer to by name — in a lengthy Medium post in June, prompting a statement from Hardwick the next day denying the claims.

"I'm devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur," Hardwick said at the time.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Hardwick and Dykstra in June 2014.

The allegations prompted AMC to not air Talking With Chris Hardwick — a Talking Dead spinoff that began in April — as they launched an internal investigation. On Wednesday, the network said that after reviewing the investigation's findings, they had determined that Hardwick returning to work "is the appropriate step." "Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking With Chris Hardwick," AMC said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step." Yvette Nicole Brown, who was tapped to fill in for Hardwick in the aftermath of Dykstra's allegations, will remain interim guest host for The Walking Dead Season 9 Preview Special on Aug. 5 and be a guest on the premiere of Talking Dead on Aug. 12, when Hardwick returns as host. Hardwick did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did a representative for Dykstra.

