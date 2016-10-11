California's First Dog, Sutter, Returns To Work After Cancer Diagnosis
Sutter Brown the corgi is still recuperating after emergency surgery discovered cancerous growths, only some of which were able to be removed.
California Gov. Jerry Brown's famous corgi, Sutter, is back on the job after emergency surgery, albeit in a limited scope.
First Dog Sutter Brown was diagnosed with "very aggressive cancer" after the surgery earlier this month and given a poor prognosis for recovery, cutting the souls of pretty much every Californian.
Sutter was rushed to an animal hospital after suddenly becoming ill, Evan Westrup, a spokesman for the governor's office, told BuzzFeed News.
The governor and First Lady Anne Gust Brown were at the hospital for the surgery, during which numerous masses were found in his intestines, lymph nodes, and liver.
Biopsy results confirmed the cancer, but he was able to recover enough to return home to spend what time he has left with his family.
Given Sutter's importance as California's therapy dog-in-chief, well wishes have poured in for the little guy.
Sutter, who recently turned 13, was adopted by Brown after the 2010 gubernatorial election and has since been a fixture on Capitol Hill, attending bill signings, campaign events, and providing a glimmer of happiness where none typically exists.
He has also been a regular on BuzzFeed's list of most important corgis and grown his fanbase on Twitter.
In 2015, the governor and his wife adopted a new corgi, Colusa "Lucy" Brown, who assumed the role of “deputy first dog.” And together, they have conquered Capitol Hill in their own way.
But people aren't ready for Sutter's reign as first dog to end.
LOOKS LIKE NEITHER IS SUTTER.
