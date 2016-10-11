Sutter Brown the corgi is still recuperating after emergency surgery discovered cancerous growths, only some of which were able to be removed.

California Gov. Jerry Brown's famous corgi, Sutter, is back on the job after emergency surgery, albeit in a limited scope.

First Dog Sutter Brown was diagnosed with "very aggressive cancer" after the surgery earlier this month and given a poor prognosis for recovery, cutting the souls of pretty much every Californian.

Sutter was rushed to an animal hospital after suddenly becoming ill, Evan Westrup, a spokesman for the governor's office, told BuzzFeed News.

The governor and First Lady Anne Gust Brown were at the hospital for the surgery, during which numerous masses were found in his intestines, lymph nodes, and liver.

Biopsy results confirmed the cancer, but he was able to recover enough to return home to spend what time he has left with his family.