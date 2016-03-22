Police Had To Break Up A Fight Between Two Bald Eagles Because America
Police officers in Maine had to break up what may have been the most America fight ever on Tuesday between two bald eagles.
Police in Augusta, Maine, said the eagles' talons were "literally locked together" when officers approached.
The police department gave a breakdown of the scene in a Facebook post:
This afternoon two bald eagles were locked in mortal combat over a territorial dispute....Sure enough the two of Americas' Finest were found, locked and unable to separate.
The wild animal specialists used blankets to separate Americas' Symbols of Freedom who were later seen flying over the August Arsenal. It's a proud day in Augusta for these two majestic winged warriors!
🇺🇸
Watch officers break up the Great American Fight here:
