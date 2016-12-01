A Beaver Was Just Minding His Own Dam Business When He Walked Into A Dollar Store
Can Beaver live?
This is Beaver, who was photographed perusing Christmas decorations at the local dollar store in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, earlier this week.
Beaver was apparently in the market for Christmas lights.
And seriously considered whether he needed a stuffed Santa doll because I mean it's just a dollar.
Beaver also had zero shits to give, so the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office was called.
ADVERTISEMENT
Animal control was then brought in to take Beaver to a wildlife rehabilitation center before being released back into the wild...without Christmas decorations.
Just the same, Merry Christmas, Beaver.
-
Jason Wells is deputy news director for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jason Wells at jason.wells@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.