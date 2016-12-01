BuzzFeed News

A Beaver Was Just Minding His Own Dam Business When He Walked Into A Dollar Store

Can Beaver live?

By Jason Wells

Posted on December 1, 2016, at 2:42 p.m. ET

This is Beaver, who was photographed perusing Christmas decorations at the local dollar store in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, earlier this week.

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office / Via Facebook: firstsheriff

Beaver was apparently in the market for Christmas lights.

Via Facebook: firstsheriff

And seriously considered whether he needed a stuffed Santa doll because I mean it's just a dollar.

Via Facebook: firstsheriff

Beaver also had zero shits to give, so the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office was called.

Via Facebook: firstsheriff
Animal control was then brought in to take Beaver to a wildlife rehabilitation center before being released back into the wild...without Christmas decorations.

St. Mary's Sheriff @firstsheriff

The beaver tweet may go viral! All joking aside, the beaver was safely rescued by animal control &amp; was released to… https://t.co/cWu0XZf4Ew

Just the same, Merry Christmas, Beaver.

