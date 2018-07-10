Top Religious Groups Privately Urged DHS Not To Separate Immigrant Parents And Children

"We believe that separating families would be extremely detrimental to basic child welfare principles. We urge you to reject this harmful policy."

A mother immigrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as she surrenders to Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border on June 25 near McAllen, Texas.

"Except in cases of abuse, abandonment, and neglect, it is always in the best interest of children to be with their own mother and father and family," states the March 17, 2017, letter from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Catholic Charities USA, and the Catholic Legal Immigration Network. "From our years of experience, we know that children should always be placed in the least restrictive setting and therefore in a safe, family environment, ideally, with their own families."

Three top religious organizations that work closely with the US government on immigration and refugee matters sent a private letter last year to then–homeland security secretary John Kelly, urging him to reject a "harmful" proposal of separating undocumented parents and children at border crossings. They also warned that such a policy would traumatize the children and lead to "irreparable emotional scarring."

The letter was emailed to Kevin T. Carroll, Kelly’s former senior counselor, and the sender said it would not be published or publicized.

Carroll then forwarded the letter to Kelly the same day along with a note, “Sir, FYI, and happy Saint Patrick’s Day.”

The letter and emails were obtained by BuzzFeed News in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed against the Department of Homeland Security last year.

The letter, sent by Donna Markham, president of Catholic Charities USA; Rev. Joe Vásquez, chair of the Conference of Catholic Bishops; and Rev. Kevin W. Vann, chair of the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, was prompted by a statement Kelly made during a CNN interview on March 6, 2017, during which he said the Trump administration was considering a policy of separating children from their parents at the border "in order to deter more movement along this terribly dangerous network."

The Catholic organizations said such a policy would be "contrary to our Catholic values, and ineffective to the goals of deterrence and safety."

"A family separation policy would not cure the pervasive root causes of migration existing in the Northern Triangle today, such as community or state-sanctioned violence, poverty, lack of educational opportunity, gang recruitment, domestic abuse, and family separation," the letter states. "These are the factors that are compelling children and families to take the enormous risks of migration, including the possible additional risk of family separation at the border."