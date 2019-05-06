A New Version Of The Mueller Report Has Been Released In Response To A BuzzFeed News Lawsuit

The Department of Justice on Monday released a new version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election and President Donald Trump's campaign, shedding light on why significant portions of the 448-page document were redacted before it was released to the public earlier this month.

The new version was released by the Department of Justice in response to a Freedom of Information Act request and a subsequent lawsuit filed by BuzzFeed News and separately by the Electronic Privacy and Information Center.

The copy of Mueller’s report that Attorney General William Barr released earlier this month contained redactions that were labeled according to one of four categories: harm to ongoing matter, meaning investigations that are still ongoing; grand jury material, which is secret under federal rules and exempt from disclosure; classified information; and personal privacy.

This new version of the report clearly states which information was withheld because it would interfere with ongoing law enforcement proceedings, which "would disclose techniques and procedures for law enforcement investigations or prosecutions," and which was withheld on national security grounds.