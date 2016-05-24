More Than 450 Authors Have Signed A Petition Against Donald Trump

"I signed this, because, like all sane people, I think that Donald Trump is dangerous and irresponsible in how he presents himself and how he treats others. Given his history, I do not think he knows enough to run a business, much less the government. He prides himself on causing chaos for his own pleasure, and I shudder to think he might even come close to being elected." —Jane Smiley

"I signed the letter because, as Dr. King once observed, history proves that there's such a thing as being too late." —Richard Russo