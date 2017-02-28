The Obamas Sell The Rights To Their Memoirs After Heated Bidding War

Several major book publishers had reportedly engaged in a $60-million bidding war for the rights to Barack and Michelle Obama's memoirs.

Barack and Michelle Obama have sold the rights to their memoirs, according to announcement Tuesday, ending what had reportedly been a heated bidding war.

Financial terms of the deal with Penguin Random House were not disclosed, but the publisher said it will donate one million books to a nonprofit partner for the 2016 White House digital education initiative, Open eBooks. The Obamas also plan to donate a significant portion of the proceeds to charity, including the Obama Foundation, the publisher announced.

Securing the rights to the memoirs had sparked a bidding war that reached over $60 million, according to the Financial Times.