Here’s How Famous Writers Are Reacting To Trump's Inauguration
"We appear to be living in an alternative reality where dreadful things you thought were impossible can happen." —J. K. Rowling
Before Friday's ceremony, many writers took to Twitter to express their feelings about Trump's inauguration.
J.K. Rowling referred to the inauguration as a "dreadful thing" she had imagined to be impossible.
Stephen King wished for someone else to take Trump's place.
He also said we are entering the "Age of Dumb."
In response to King's reaction, Joyce Carol Oates proclaimed a "New Dark Age."
Judy Blume said she would not be watching the inauguration ceremony for the first time.
Amy Tan made a joke about the apocalypse.
Margaret Atwood announced she would be participating in the Women's March in Toronto.
Ayelet Waldman pledged resistance for the next four years.
Roxane Gay mentioned how badly she had wanted to see Hillary Clinton inaugurated instead.
Gary Shteyngart called the inauguration an "evangelical Eurovision contest."
Maureen Johnson recommended not watching the ceremony as a way to "send a message."
But she also said that it was a time for unity.
Jodi Picoult talked about setting up solar panels during Trump's speech and how it seemed like a metaphor.
Brad Thor said he felt blessed to "live in the greatest nation in the history of the world."
Sarah Dessen tweeted a reminder about self-care.
And Cheryl Strayed shared a poster about resilience.
