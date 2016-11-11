Hollywood Latinas Respond To Trump’s Victory

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Emotions ran high at Thursday’s Eva Longoria Foundation dinner at a Los Angeles hotel. The annual event is designed to commend the organization’s initiatives to educate and empower Latinas, but the result of Tuesday’s election turned what was supposed to be a celebration into an evening of collective mourning.

“This has been like a nightmare for me,” Jane the Virgin star Ivonne Coll told BuzzFeed News. Longoria echoed Coll’s sentiment. “It’s been a hard two days,” said the actor, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton.

The celebrities who opted out of doing press on Thursday night, like Alicia Machado, also passively implied that emotional turmoil. The former Miss Universe — who became an early centerpiece of Clinton’s campaign and was vocal about Donald Trump’s misogynistic behavior toward her in the ‘90s — posed for photos but couldn’t bring herself to give interviews.

“Giving advice to Latinos right now is tough because we are afraid,” Narcos star Ana de le Reguera told BuzzFeed News. “I've gone through every emotion — anger and sadness — but you have to try to find some hope or inspiration.”