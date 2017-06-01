BuzzFeed News

A “Bachelorette” Contestant Is Under Fire For Racist, Sexist, And Islamophobic Tweets

Prior to being cast opposite the first black Bachelorette, Lee Garrett reportedly tweeted, "What's the difference between the NAACP and the KKK? One has the sense of shame to cover their racist ass faces."

By Jarett Wieselman

Posted on May 31, 2017, at 9:22 p.m. ET

Lee Garrett
ABC

Lee Garrett

Rachel Lindsay
ABC

Rachel Lindsay

Lee Garrett, a contestant on the current season of ABC's The Bachelorette, has locked his Twitter account after a series of racist, sexist, and Islamophobic tweets from before the show filmed were exposed.

"What's the difference between the NAACP and the KKK? Wait for it... One has the sense of shame to cover their racist ass faces," he posted, according to a screenshot from Twitter user @emesola. Garrett also appears to have tweeted a petition to have Black Lives Matter recognized as a terrorist group. In another tweet, he allegedly wrote, "When is the last time you saw a pretty feminist? There is a reason for this," and in another: "I don't hate Muslims, I do hate Islam. I just mindfucked a few liberals for standing for something while making reasonable sense."

Garrett is currently vying for love on of The Bachelorette with Rachel Lindsay, the franchise's first black lead.

Gotta love how @BacheloretteABC casts Lee...wonder how @TheRachLindsay feels about it? #TheBachelorette
More than a dozen alleged tweets from Garrett throughout 2015 and 2016 have been published by a handful of websites in the last 24 hours.

ABC and Warner Bros. — which produces The Bachelorette — had no comment on the matter, and Garrett did not immediately reply to BuzzFeed News' request for a comment.

A three-minute promo for what's to come hinted that Garrett may emerge as this season's villain.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The announcement that Lindsay had been chosen as the next bachelorette felt like a long overdue decision as the franchise had infamously never featured a black Bachelorette or Bachelor.

Lindsay, who originally appeared opposite Bachelor Nick Viall earlier this year, was instantly a fan favorite and while her search for love got off to an awkward start, it appears that Lindsay's time on The Bachelorette was well-spent since she — spoiler alert! — posted on Instagram that she is currently engaged.

