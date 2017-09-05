Here's How A Canadian Imam Got Caught Up In Fake News About Houston

"I've never been to Texas before."

While completing a pilgrimage to Mecca , his phone was filled with messages from friends sending him the article.

Toronto imam Ibrahim Hindy was pictured in articles saying a mosque in Texas denied shelter to victims of Harvey. Hindy has never been to Texas.

The post said victims of Harvey stormed a mosque that wouldn't allow them in, but it's not true.

As a Muslim Houstonian, this offends me on a personal level. Our mosques literally opened overnight for Harvey-impa… https://t.co/OA81j37qW9

In fact, many Muslim Houstonians have been working to help victims of the deadly storm.

It was published on The Last Line Of Defense, a site that says everything on it is satire.

The Last Line Of Defense made up all the names in the article, which got over 2,000 likes, shares, and comments on Facebook, according to social tracking tool BuzzSumo.

The site is run by Christopher Lyman, also known as Busta Troll, who told BuzzFeed News a writer for the site found the image.

"It was a random Google search for a Muslim man outside the US," Lyman said over Facebook Messenger.