Sri Lanka Blocked Social Media To Stop The Spread Of Fake News About The Easter Blasts

As news broke Sunday that multiple blasts in Sri Lanka had killed and injured hundreds, the country's officials announced that social media would be blocked to avoid the spread of rumors and disinformation.

Facebook and Instagram were among the platforms temporarily shut down, according to the Sri Lankan government news portal. Websites that track blocked platforms said the ban extended to WhatsApp, Snapchat, Viber, and many more.

A statement from the Sri Lankan president's office, posted to the country's official news website said that "the decision to block social media was taken as false news reports were spreading through social media."

“The statement added that security forces were conducting comprehensive investigations into the incidents of explosions and that the blockage would be effective until investigations were concluded,” the website said.

Officials made 13 arrests following the bombings by Sunday evening local time, but did not release names of any suspects at that time. No group had claimed responsibility for the attack and no details about the perpetrators have been released by authorities by then.

But online, there was widespread speculation about the person or group behind the bombings.

News outlets published names of suspects that had not been verified by officials. One video that named a man in connection with the bombings, and showed a photograph, got hundreds of thousands of views across Twitter and YouTube. Websites that used years-old photos with incendiary headlines to promote those same names contributed to the spread of unverified information.

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Defense asked reporters to not publicize any potential names of the suspects to avoid inflaming tensions.