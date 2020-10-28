Spotify Is Defending Alex Jones' Appearance On "The Joe Rogan Experience"

In a leaked email, an executive said, "we are not going to ban specific individuals from being guests on other people’s shows.”

Sergio Flores / Getty Images Infowars founder Alex Jones at the Texas state Capitol building on April 18 in Austin.

In public, Spotify is staying quiet about an appearance by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones yesterday on its flagship podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, despite banning Jones' own podcast last year. But in an internal email sent from a top executive, the company is defending the booking.

Horacio Gutierrez, the company’s chief legal officer and head of global affairs, wrote to team managers on Oct. 28 about the episode of Joe Rogan's podcast that featured an interview with Jones and podcast host Tim Dillon. “If a team member has concerns about any piece of content on our platform, you should encourage them to report it to Trust & Safety because they are the experts on our team charged with reviewing content,” Gutierrez wrote in an email obtained by BuzzFeed News. “However, it’s important that they aren’t simply flagging a piece of content just because of something they’ve read online. It’s all too common that things are taken out of context.”

“We are not going to ban specific individuals from being guests on other people’s shows, as the episode/show complies with our content policies.”

Jones has been a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience before, but this was his first since the host struck a $100 million deal with the music and podcast company. The email, which did not name Jones directly, also outlined “talking points” that top management should recite if asked about the interview. “Spotify has always been a place for creative expressions,” the top bullet point said. “It’s important to have diverse voices and points of view on our platform.” “We are not going to ban specific individuals from being guests on other people’s shows, as the episode/show complies with our content policies,” the talking points said. “In closing, we appreciate that not all of you will agree with every piece of content on our platform,” Gutierrez wrote. “However, we do expect you to help your teams understand our role as a platform and the care we take in making decisions.” In August 2018, Spotify was one of four companies that kicked Alex Jones off their platforms, citing policies against hate content.

