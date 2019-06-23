One Person Was Killed, 10 Injured In A Shooting At A South Bend, Indiana, Bar

Presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg planned to address the violence at a town hall on Sunday, which was scheduled to address a separate police shooting.

An overnight shooting at a pub in South Bend, Indiana, left at least 10 people with gunshot wounds and one person dead. The suspect is still at large, Jessie McBrier, a spokesperson for the St. Joseph County prosecutor's office told BuzzFeed News.

"It is still an ongoing investigation and information will be released as they are able to do so," McBrier said. "At this time a press conference has not been scheduled."

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is leading the investigation following a shooting at Kelly's Pub this morning on E. Mishawaka. One person has died and there are multiple others injured.

The shooting at Kelly's Pub took place at roughly 2 a.m. local time Sunday, and 10 people were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds, police said. The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

In a press release, the Homicide Investigations unit identified the man who died as 27-year-old Brandon D. Williams of Niles, Michigan. Memorial Hospital received eight other victims between 2 and 2:30 a.m., spokesperson Heidi Prescott said, and the hospital was on lockdown overnight as a precaution. According to St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman, the lockdown was to keep out an angry crowd. "Our County Police officers assisted SBPD at Memorial Hospital controlling a crowd of over 100 upset and angry citizens that came from the Hospital from Kelly’s Pub, causing a lockdown at the hospital,” a statement from the sheriff's office said. There were between 75 and 100 people in the pub when the shooting took place, homicide investigators said. Five of the injured are still at hospitals as of midday Sunday, while the rest have been treated and released. A description of the suspect has not yet been released.

Here at the scene of the shooting last night. The street outside Kelly’s Pub is absolutely littered with evidence markers all the way to the other side of the street. There’s champagne bottles under cars. I’ve heard second-hand it was chaos here around 2 a.m.

The shooting comes as the city's mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Peter Buttigieg is under fire for his reaction to a separate shooting involving police. Eric Logan, a black man, was killed by a white police officer on June 16. Residents of South Bend this week heckled Buttigieg for not doing enough to support the city' black residents, and Logan's family said they plan to file a lawsuit.

A town hall on Logan's death featuring Buttigieg and South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski was scheduled for Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson for Buttigieg said after Sunday morning's shooting, the mayor still planned to attend and would also address the new spate of violence then. "The Mayor is deeply troubled by last night's incident, and he will have more to say at today's town hall," the statement said.