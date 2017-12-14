Another Russian Hacker Claims He's The One Who Hacked The DNC

A Russian hacker issued a stunning confession in a Moscow courtroom earlier this year claiming that he hacked the Democratic National Committee on orders from the FSB, according to a courtroom recording that's been posted on Facebook. But as cybersecurity experts try to parse the supposed confession — and why it's only coming to light now — some are casting doubt on the hacker’s assertion.

The hacker's name is Konstantin Kozlovskiy. He is on trial alongside 50 other people for allegedly creating a virus called “Lurk” that targeted banking systems and allegedly stole 1.7 billion rubles (USD $28.7 million) from Russian banks. The hackers were caught in May 2016 after a joint investigation by the cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab, Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Federal Security Bureau or FSB, one of the successor agencies to the Soviet-era KGB intelligence service. Kozlovskiy is considered one of the leaders of the hacking group and faces 12 to 20 years in prison if found guilty of cybercrime and organizing a criminal group.

News reports at the time made no suggestion that Kozlovskiy worked for the FSB. Kozlovskiy exercised his right against self-incrimination and did not testify in the case, though he told the court that he was aware the authorities had been monitoring his actions for some time. The operation itself was massive. Authorities arrested people from 15 different regions of the country in an investigation that began in 2012, four years before the 50 arrests were made.

Kozlovskiy came back into the spotlight with a report by the Bell, an independent Russian media organization run by a former editor-in-chief of Forbes Russia. The report cited a previously unnoticed Facebook page seemingly belonging to Kozlovskiy that included legitimate-looking official documents, a handwritten letter, and a post addressed directly to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who is now investigating Russian meddling in last year’s US presidential election.

In the court recording posted on the page, purportedly from an Aug. 15 hearing, Kozlovskiy claims that he hacked into the DNC servers at the direction of the FSB. “If I’m guilty of anything, I’m guilty of working for this government," he said.

The Bell quoted two sources as confirming the authenticity of the Facebook page and the documents posted there, though BuzzFeed News couldn’t independently verify that the page belongs to Kozlovskiy. Kozlovskiy’s wife, Anya, told BuzzFeed News only that the page is run by a “trusted person.” Kozlovskiy’s lawyer declined to comment.

But other Russian sources have pointed out oddities about the page and the confession. In a report for the independent news outlet Novaya Gazeta, special correspondent Irek Murtazin wondered how Kozlovskiy’s Facebook page could have gone unnoticed by reporters for months. Murtazin said he routinely monitors social media for the hashtags and topics that appear on the page, but he didn’t see any of the posts.

It’s not clear how the posts could have remained hidden from the public. There’s no indication they were backdated, but most have the custom audience setting turned on. Facebook doesn’t specify which demographics are excluded from seeing a post with a custom audience setting, but that could be one possible explanation for their going unnoticed.

Kozlovskiy also confessed to hacking Democratic emails in a handwritten letter posted on the page and dated Nov. 1, 2016. The letter was translated into English in a subsequent post. “I have successfully completed the task to hack the Democratic National Committee and personal correspondence of Hilary [sic] Clinton,” the translation says. “I gave the result to Ilia, Federal Security Service of Russian Federation officer (approximately 850Gb of archived video of the process).”