Liberals And Conservatives Are Falling For A Hashtag Promoting An Amazon Show

Liberals And Conservatives Are Falling For A Hashtag Promoting An Amazon Show

#ResistanceRadio is an ad.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 13, 2017, at 5:04 p.m. ET

Amazon launched a promotional website this weekend for its series The Man In High Castle called Resistance Radio.

via resistanceradio.com

The series imagines a world in which the Axis powers won the second World War. The radio is meant to sound like those resisting the Nazis occasionally take over the airwaves.

via resistanceradio.com

The promotional campaign, which launched in time for the SXSW festival, included the #ResistanceRadio hashtag that was quickly highjacked by social media users of all political beliefs. It seems like those who are both pro- and anti-Trump used it seriously, not grasping it's essentially an advertisement.

Because CNN, NBC, CBS, ABC, MSNBC, and BBC weren't enough to get Hillary elected, so let's try radio too late. Idiots. #ResistanceRadio
Arrive Big! @ArriveBig

Because CNN, NBC, CBS, ABC, MSNBC, and BBC weren't enough to get Hillary elected, so let's try radio too late. Idiots. #ResistanceRadio

#ResistanceRadio Whenever I'm having a bad day.....I just remember Nov 8th 2016 and immediately the day gets better… https://t.co/luM58Spxd1
Pedro 🇺🇸MAGA @Pedro_Riguez

#ResistanceRadio Whenever I'm having a bad day.....I just remember Nov 8th 2016 and immediately the day gets better… https://t.co/luM58Spxd1

LISTEN in as Snowflakes bitch about Our President...Even tho he's Making🇺🇸Great &amp; getting shit done like he said he… https://t.co/zMJO6Miiy8
🐸FLeW🇺🇸 @Flewbys

LISTEN in as Snowflakes bitch about Our President...Even tho he's Making🇺🇸Great &amp; getting shit done like he said he… https://t.co/zMJO6Miiy8

It wasn't just Trump supporters misunderstanding the campaign, however.

There were plenty left-wing tweets using the hashtag to promote anti-Trump messages as well.

Be active for the sake of our country! Call congress and demand to #ImpeachTrump! #ResistanceRadio https://t.co/ifQ0bYSHi1
SaveAmerica @_IMPEACH_TRUMP_

Be active for the sake of our country! Call congress and demand to #ImpeachTrump! #ResistanceRadio https://t.co/ifQ0bYSHi1

Don't forget the GOP STOLE OUR SCOTUS SEAT. #GOP #Resist #SCOTUS #peoplepower #ResistanceRadio #STOLEN #ResistTrump… https://t.co/NbnBjWD7SI
Alec Rhodes @AlecWRhodes

Don't forget the GOP STOLE OUR SCOTUS SEAT. #GOP #Resist #SCOTUS #peoplepower #ResistanceRadio #STOLEN #ResistTrump… https://t.co/NbnBjWD7SI

KEEP FOCUS on #treason for @realDonaldTrump AND RUSSIA HACKED AMERICAN DEMOCRACY!! LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP! #ResistanceRadio
Rachel Sando @Miatagirl3

KEEP FOCUS on #treason for @realDonaldTrump AND RUSSIA HACKED AMERICAN DEMOCRACY!! LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP! #ResistanceRadio

Amazon hasn't replied to BuzzFeed's request for comment, but this isn't the first time the company had a provocative promotional campaign. Two years ago, another promo for the show was cut short after New York City commuters complained about Nazi insignia covering subway benches.

42nd St shuttle to #TimesSquare covered in Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan symbols for @amazon ad. Is this ok?
Katherine Lam @byKatherineLam

42nd St shuttle to #TimesSquare covered in Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan symbols for @amazon ad. Is this ok?

At least this time some people are digging the soundtrack.

sigh... #ResistanceRadio is actually good radio. Its like listening to the fallout 4 sound track but with nazi's.
Doug @ThrowsNull

sigh... #ResistanceRadio is actually good radio. Its like listening to the fallout 4 sound track but with nazi's.

