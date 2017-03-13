Liberals And Conservatives Are Falling For A Hashtag Promoting An Amazon Show
#ResistanceRadio is an ad.
Amazon launched a promotional website this weekend for its series The Man In High Castle called Resistance Radio.
The series imagines a world in which the Axis powers won the second World War. The radio is meant to sound like those resisting the Nazis occasionally take over the airwaves.
The promotional campaign, which launched in time for the SXSW festival, included the #ResistanceRadio hashtag that was quickly highjacked by social media users of all political beliefs. It seems like those who are both pro- and anti-Trump used it seriously, not grasping it's essentially an advertisement.
ADVERTISEMENT
It wasn't just Trump supporters misunderstanding the campaign, however.
There were plenty left-wing tweets using the hashtag to promote anti-Trump messages as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon hasn't replied to BuzzFeed's request for comment, but this isn't the first time the company had a provocative promotional campaign. Two years ago, another promo for the show was cut short after New York City commuters complained about Nazi insignia covering subway benches.
At least this time some people are digging the soundtrack.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.