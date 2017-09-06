BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here's A Running List Of Misinformation About Hurricane Irma

news / irma / debunked

Here's A Running List Of Misinformation About Hurricane Irma

Fake videos and forecasts are spreading online.

By Jane Lytvynenko and Cora Lewis and Remy Smidt

Headshot of Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Cora Lewis

Cora Lewis

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 13, 2017, at 7:33 p.m. ET

Posted on September 6, 2017, at 12:55 p.m. ET

1. Thousands of red crabs did not swarm Florida roads this week in Irma's aftermath.

Daily News

Multiple videos appeared Wednesday purporting show large groups of crabs on Florida roads. One of those videos, shared on the Facebook page of a site calling itself Daily News, had nearly a million views and tens of thousands of comments. Snopes traced the video to a site called EBUZZ.buzz, which has a track record of sharing fake news.

Despite showing up on Facebook as though it were live, the footage actually appears to have been taken from a 2011 video that shows crabs migrating in Cuba's Bay of Pigs — where the phenomenon is well-documented.

2. Don't trust viral "live" videos of Irma that last four hours, the maximum Facebook will allow. This "Face Of Hurricane Irma" video is a hoax. Videos and photos of that cloud formation date back to 2011.

Facebook: ebuzzzzz

This post received millions of views and hundreds of thousands of shares, but it's just a four-hour loop of the same recycled video.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Jennifer Lawrence was not fired by Stan Lee from her role in X-Men over her comments about climate change.

facebook.com

Websites TheLastLineOfDefense.org and FreedumJunkshun.com published a false story about the actress getting fired over her comments about climate change and Donald Trump in an interview with UK's Channel 4 news. The websites claim to be satire in the footer, but The Last Line Of Defense has contributed to the spread of misinformation during Hurricane Harvey. Other sites, which did not include a satire disclaimer, frequently copied the posts.

The false Jennifer Lawrence story has been reposted to more than a dozen other websites and received thousands of Facebook reactions, comments, and shares, according to social share tracking tool BuzzSumo.

BuzzSumo.com

None of the sites posted proof of the claim. Although Stan Lee's quotes are attributed to TMZ, a search of the website doesn't bring up any results of this story.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. This video does not show footage of flooding at Miami International Airport. A number of people have shared it, including the president's director of social media.

@Scavino45

Miami International Airport responded to Scavino's tweet, which has been deleted.

@iflymia / Via Twitter: @iflymia

5. A fake "Facebook Live" video stream claims to show Hurricane Irma in real time, from space.

Facebook: newsfeed.trend / Via Facebook: newsfeed.trend
ADVERTISEMENT

The stream, provided by the innocuously named 'Trending News' and subsequently shared by a page called 'NewsFeed,' had more than 3 million views as of Sunday afternoon.

The page falsely claim the stream is 'Live from Space' and provided by NASA. NASA's latest updates on Irma can be found here.

6. This is not representative footage of downtown Miami flooding. It is the Miami River. It looks like a river because it's a river.

Miami downtown underwater 😵😵😵 #severeweather #HurricaneIrma #irma
Killarney Knight @KillarneyKnight

Miami downtown underwater 😵😵😵 #severeweather #HurricaneIrma #irma

Reply Retweet Favorite

On Sunday, Twitter user Killarney Knight shared footage of the canal that runs through downtown Miami, describing the city as "underwater." Some news organizations picked up the clip, saying it looks "like a disaster movie."

But Twitter users were quick to point out that there is... always... water there, since it's a river.

ADVERTISEMENT
@KillarneyKnight @Rebel44CZ This is Brickell Key near the mouth of the Miami River. Downtown is flooding, but not that badly.
Ross Dayton @rdayt_

@KillarneyKnight @Rebel44CZ This is Brickell Key near the mouth of the Miami River. Downtown is flooding, but not that badly.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@KillarneyKnight That's the canal/river that runs through Miami.
Schumi777 @schumii777

@KillarneyKnight That's the canal/river that runs through Miami.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@KillarneyKnight That's the canal. There's water there when the weather is calm.
John Leonori @Demiurge_33

@KillarneyKnight That's the canal. There's water there when the weather is calm.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@KillarneyKnight That's a dang canal, this is some misleading bullshit.
FDT @giftedgirl727

@KillarneyKnight That's a dang canal, this is some misleading bullshit.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

7. This is not a photo of gridlock in Florida.

Twitter: @ExploitingNiche / Via Twitter: @ExploitingNiche

People on Facebook are sharing a photo from the worst traffic jam in Texas history, when residents evacuated Hurricane Rita in 2005, to illustrate stories about Florida evacuations.

A quick reverse image search shows the photograph was taken in September of that year, when an estimated 2.5 million people took to the roads to leave Houston in advance of the storm.

Cora Lewis / BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT

Some waited for more than 20 hours in the heat during the gridlock, with dozens suffering and even dying of heatstroke. The botched emergency exit became a cautionary tale of how not to evacuate a city.

8. 👏There👏are👏no👏sharks.👏

facebook.com

Shark-related hoaxes show up in every major national disaster, usually in the form of a shark swimming in the street. The image above was created using the website breakyourownnews.com, according to the easy-to-miss watermark in the top right. It's not clear how many people fell for it, but in case it needs saying: there have been zero reports of Irma containing sharks.

9. A viral Facebook post, that has been shared nearly a million times, recommends putting valuables in a dishwasher. However, it's not likely a dishwasher will keep them dry.

facebook.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Appliance manufacturer Maytag told BuzzFeed News they do not recommend storing valuables in a dishwasher. The Environmental Protection Agency has also warned that dishwashers may flood in a 2009 report.

@JaneLytv Hello Jane, we do not recommend storing valuables in the Dishwasher.
Maytag Care @MaytagCare

@JaneLytv Hello Jane, we do not recommend storing valuables in the Dishwasher.

Reply Retweet Favorite

FEMA recommends unplugging all appliances and electronics before a potential flood.

10. Hotels are not required to accommodate pets during evacuations.

facebook.com

A Facebook message that has been copy-and-pasted dozens of times says that because of the 2006 Pets Evacuation and Transportation Standards Act hotels are required to take in pets, but that's not in the act. Instead, it requires governments organizations to take pets into account during evacuations.

FEMA has a list of how owners can take care of pets in emergency situations and a link to a pet-friendly hotel finder. Service animals, however, have to be accommodated in any space where the general public is allowed. This includes government organizations, non-profits, and businesses.

11. This video of a five-story building collapsing got 2 million views and over 50,000 shares on Facebook and was posted about on The Daily Mail, but it's not of the Virgin Islands. As Mashable reports, the video is of a flood in Tibet and it first went viral in July.

The user has since deleted the video, as did The Daily Mail, who presented it as real. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook: EtterroDnilmoT227

The user has since deleted the video, as did The Daily Mail, who presented it as real.

ADVERTISEMENT

12. Zello, a walkie-talkie app many used during hurricane Harvey, is warning its users against misinformation. The app will not work without an internet connection, despite reports saying otherwise.

There is a massive misinformation among users in Puerto Rico that Zello will work without internet. It will *not*, please RT.
Zello Inc @Zello

There is a massive misinformation among users in Puerto Rico that Zello will work without internet. It will *not*, please RT.

Reply Retweet Favorite

13. This is not a photo of the St Maarten airport after Irma. This image has been tweeted about and posted to blogs, but it's actually of the Los Cabos airport in Mexico after a 2014 hurricane.

Twitter: @RMA_Ins

14. Any claims about Irma hitting the east coast are currently unfounded. People are using a map from a 1960 hurricane to justify a false forecast about Irma. The Daily Express and some blogs said Irma could "devastate" the entire east coast, but offer no proof.

usdefensewatch.com

Official models and forecasts have not raised the possibility of Irma hitting the east coast. You can see the live forecast map and other updates in our post here.

ADVERTISEMENT

15. Watch out for the false weather forecasts. The National Weather Service put out a warning last week after a false forecast went viral.

Keep your eyes out for fake forecasts. THIS is what an official NOAA advisory looks like. Note: forecast only goes… https://t.co/VmS8qsCjVR
NWS @NWS

Keep your eyes out for fake forecasts. THIS is what an official NOAA advisory looks like. Note: forecast only goes… https://t.co/VmS8qsCjVR

Reply Retweet Favorite
@NWS / Twitter / Via Twitter: @NWS

16. Irma is not about to be upgraded to a "Category 6" storm.

NOAA / Reuters

A blog post by Republican congressional candidate Michael Snyder titled, "Category 6? If Hurricane Irma Becomes The Strongest Hurricane In History, It Could Wipe Entire Cities Off The Map," speculated that Irma could be designated as a new category of hurricane. Only categories 1 through 5 exist on the current scale. A Category 5 hurricane implies "catastrophic damage."

"Once you say catastrophic and there's near complete damage, why do you need a 6?" Dennis Feltgen, a spokesperson for the National Hurricane Center, told CBC news.

17. This is not a video of Irma hitting the Caribbean. It's a video of a tornado that was posted at least a year ago.

Astonishing video starting to come in of cat 5 Irma winds in Barbados
Mark Read @Read4Ks

Astonishing video starting to come in of cat 5 Irma winds in Barbados

Reply Retweet Favorite
@Read4Ks / Twitter / Via Twitter: @Read4Ks
ADVERTISEMENT

The same footage was posted to Facebook and has attracted over 19 million views. It even fooled a meteorologist, who later apologized for posting the old video.

Facebook

18. This image attracted hundreds of retweets and thousands of likes — but it shows Hurricane Harvey, not Irma.

@ShireenSandoval / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ShireenSandoval

The photo was taken by astronaut Jack Fischer, who recently returned back to Earth.

@PicPedant / Twitter / Via Twitter: @PicPedant

This post will be updated as we see more hoaxes and misinformation being shared. The most recent debunkings will appear at the top of the post.

Live Updates: Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall In The Caribbean As One Of The Most Powerful Atlantic Storms Recorded

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT