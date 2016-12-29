BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

No, Queen Elizabeth Has Not Died

news / debunked

No, Queen Elizabeth Has Not Died

The accounts impersonated the BBC.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Headshot of Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 29, 2016, at 3:02 p.m. ET

At least two hoax Twitter accounts designed to look like the BBC tried to spread a false claim that Queen Elizabeth II has died.

@BBCNewsUKI/twitter

The @BBCNewsUKI account is unverified and its bio miscapitalizes "UK". It has since been suspended, but not before getting more than 400 retweets for its false claim.

Screenshot/Twitter

Another fake account with the handle @ClassyCountinho tweeted the same false claim.

@ClassyCoutinho/Twitter

But one look at the account page reveals it's clearly fake.

The account later deleted its tweet about the queen.

The account later deleted its tweet about the queen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accounts managed to fool some influential people on Twitter. Gérard Araud, the French ambassador to the US, fell for the hoax and later corrected himself.

@GerardAraud/Twitter
@GerardAraud/Twitter

A writer for the Hollywood Reporter and the founder of research firm EKOS were also fooled.

@PamelaDayM/Twitter

@PamelaDayM/Twitter

@VoiceOfFranky/Twitter

The Queen's health has been a topic of discussion since Buckingham Palace announced she would miss Christmas mass due to a "heavy cold."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT