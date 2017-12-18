People Are Rooting For The Man In A Hoax About Bitcoins And Chuck E. Cheese

Kind of with Shadowfart69 on this one.

A hoax about a man selling Chuck E. Cheese tokens as bitcoins has gone viral on Twitter.

The post was published by Huzlers, a site that tells people its content is "fauxtire & satire," meaning completely made up.

The story says a man scratched out the Chuck E. Cheese logo of his tokens and drew in the bitcoin logo before selling the coins on the street. The punishment for this fictional crime was a five-year prison sentence.

Pablo Reyes, who owns Huzlers, told BuzzFeed News the post was inspired by the recent surge in interest about bitcoin. "And everyone loves Chuck E. Cheese 🙌,," he added.