Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Internet BS
Are you falling for online hoaxes?
-
Stan Lee fired Jennifer Lawrence from her role in X-Men because of comments she made about global warming and Donald Trump.
It's fake!
The website that published it originally has a satirical disclaimer on it, but many other sites picked up the story without saying it's fake.
-
This live Facebook video shows hurricane Irma rolling into Florida.
It's fake!
The video is part of a recent trend on Facebook. Pages find an old video and loop it for four hours, giving the perception that the video is of a live event. This particular video dates back to 2011.
-
This image proves Donald Trump saved two cats during hurricane Harvey.
It's fake!
Trump's face is photoshopped onto an image that went viral during a 2008 flood in Cedar Rapids, Snopes reports.
-
The director of White House communications, Hope Hicks, was banned from Twitter after left-wing supporters coordinated a reporting attack on her account.
It's fake!
The suspended account was an imposter, Wired reports, and Hope Hicks does not have an official Twitter account.
-
Walt Disney World had to permanently close because of hurricane Irma.
The author of the post said it was a prank and even apologized after it went viral, Snopes reports.
-
Donald Trump said he took days to call the president of Mexico after the deadly earthquake because he had bad reception.
It's real!
Donald Trump blamed bad cell service for waiting three days to call the Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto. However, many others have reached out in the hours after the earthquake to offer help and condolences.
-
There's a dog running to be mayor of St. John's, a city in Canada.
It's real!
He has a campaign video and everything.
-
