Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Internet BS

Can you tell what's real anymore?

By Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on November 3, 2017, at 2:21 p.m. ET

  1. Members of antifa marched with a sign protesting "pedo bashing" at a rally against far-right commentator Mike Cernovich.

    It's fake!

    Witnesses at the protest told BuzzFeed News the sign was planted and far-right social media figures immediately seized on it to change the narrative.

  2. Rick Perry, the energy secretary, said fossil fuels can help prevent sexual assault by keeping the lights on.

    It's real!

    “But also from the standpoint of sexual assault. When the lights are on, when you have light that shines, the righteousness, if you will, on those types of acts. So from the standpoint of how you really affect people's lives, fossil fuels is going to play a role in that. I happen to think it's going to play a positive role," he said.

  3. Following the indictments of Paul Manafort and others, Jared Kushner scrubbed his Twitter account.

    It's fake!

    According to the Internet Archive, Kushner has not tweeted since at least spring, if ever, Snopes reports. Something the rest of us could learn from.

  4. While other major networks reported on the indictment of Paul Manafort, Fox News reported on the cheeseburger emoji.

    It's fake!

    Fox and Friends, the show that was on the air at the time, devoted coverage to the charges stemming from the investigation, Snopes reports.

  5. After special counsel Robert Mueller's grand jury indictments were announced, Hillary Clinton fled to Ukraine.

    It's fake!

    The story originated on a fake news website that describes itself as "satirical," PolitiFact reports. It then spread to other questionable outlets.

  6. Far-right website Breitbart leaked the names of four Democrats indicted in the Russia investigation.

    It's fake!

    A website that describes itself as "satire" publish the post, which included made-up quotes from Breitbart, PolitiFact reports.

  7. A teen disconnected her grandpa's life support to charge her phone.

    It's fake!

    This is an international hoax dating back to at least 2015, Snopes reports.

