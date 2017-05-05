If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

BuzzFeed News

You have all the tools you need to fight internet BS. Let's do it.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on May 5, 2017, at 1:58 p.m. ET

  1. Two lesbian Chinese billionaires got married, making them the world's richest couple.

    Twitter / @merrymeiqi
    REAL
    FAKE
    It's fake!

    The women in the image are actually K-pop stars and the tweet was meant as a joke, but the internet fell for it. Hard.

  2. Saudi TV pixelated German Chancellor Angela Merkel's hair in order to censor it in accordance with the county's laws.

    Khase News / Via Facebook: khasenews
    REAL
    FAKE
    It's fake!

    The image circulated widely online, but the original clip shows nothing of the kind.

  3. Melania Trump's Twitter account liked a tweet about the wall Donald Trump built between him and the first lady.

    Twitter
    REAL
    FAKE
    It's real!

    The first lady's account definitely liked that tweet.

    It's real! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via Twitter / BuzzFeed News

  4. Is this quote from Mike Pence real or fake?

    Facebook / Fox News The FB Page
    REAL
    FAKE
    It's fake!

    A lot of misinformation has been spreading through memes on Facebook. This particular quote was published by a fake Fox News page and the image went viral but, as Snopes reports, the quote is not real.

  5. A woman was prosecuted for laughing during Jeff Sessions's confirmation hearing.

    Zach Gibson / Getty Images
    REAL
    FAKE
    It's real!

    The woman, Desiree Fairooz, was found guilty of ‘disorderly or disruptive conduct’ and now faces jail time, though that sentence is considered unlikely according to the Guardian.

  6. Trump consoled Jehovah’s Witnesses on being banned from Russia and worshiped with them.

    Carlo Allegri / Reuters
    REAL
    FAKE
    It's fake!

    Russia did ban Jehova's Witnesses, but President Trump did not condemn the action or pray with the group, AP reports.

  7. Scandinavia has competitive hobby horsing.

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Twitter / @lukeappleby
    REAL
    FAKE
    It's real!

    And it's empowering, the CBC reports.

