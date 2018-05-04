If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News
This week there are stories about swans, Dr. Oz, and Julian Assange.
Is this photo of Julian Assange and Pamela Anderson real or fake?
It's real!
Although some people online doubted the photo is real, it was taken for a Hollywood Reporter story and the magazine's editorial director confirmed it was genuine.
The man who threw his shoes at George W. Bush is running for office in Iraq.
It's real!
The man behind the legendary shoe throw, and who spent nine months in jail for it, is running for Iraq's parliament.
The woman in this photo is a member of the migrant caravan seeking asylum in the United States.
It's fake!
The image comes from a pornographic photoshoot, Snopes reports, and is part of the wave of misinformation targeted at asylum seekers trying to escape persecution in their home countries.
A man has been arrested because he practiced karate by kicking swans in the head.
It's real!
Witnesses said the man was laughing while he was kicking the birds.
Courtroom sketches prove that Canadian authorities are engaged in a cover-up of the deadly van attack in Toronto.
It's fake!
People claimed that the difference in hairstyle between the grainy photo and the courtroom sketch suggest the authorities are covering up a "jihadi" terrorist attack, but there is absolutely no evidence for this.
Michelle Wolf's jokes at the White House Correspondents' Dinner caused her to lose a $4 million contract.
It's fake!
The hoax was published by a website called Daily World Update that posts fake news under the guise of satire, Lead Stories reports.
President Trump tapped Dr. Oz to be a government health adviser.
It's real!
TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz was named as a member of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.
