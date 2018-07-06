Take This Seven-Question Quiz To Find Out If You're Drowning In Fake News

Correct! Wrong! It's fake!

A version of this story has been around on the internet for at least 20 years, Snopes reports. The story is from the book Chicken Soup For the Soul, which was published in 1993. As reported by WFMY-TV in 2016, when the hoax went viral previously, this type of procedure is "unheard of" and you have to be at least 16 to give blood.