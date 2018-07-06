Take This Seven-Question Quiz To Find Out If You're Drowning In Fake News
This week we have stories about priests, Russia, and psychic animals.
1. Is the story in this viral tweet real or fake?
It's fake!
A version of this story has been around on the internet for at least 20 years, Snopes reports. The story is from the book Chicken Soup For the Soul, which was published in 1993. As reported by WFMY-TV in 2016, when the hoax went viral previously, this type of procedure is "unheard of" and you have to be at least 16 to give blood.
2. The head of a Russian agency that was decorating Moscow for the World Cup commissioned a 12-story high mural of his wife.
It's real!
As Reuters reports, the head of the advertising agency commissioned a mural of his wife for the World Cup. Yup, there are pictures.
3. The Chinese stray cat who “predicted” World Cup results died.
It's real!
The cat predicted six matches in a row but recently passed away, leaving behind thousands of mourning fans.
4. The octopus that correctly predicted World Cup results was killed and sold for food.
It's real!
After the octopus correctly predicted Japan's World Cup results, it was killed and sent to market, the BBC reports.
5. A priest in France slapped a baby during a baptism ceremony.
It's real!
The priest got increasingly agitated as the baby cried and slapped him to get him to be quiet, France's Liberation reports. The priest has since been suspended.
6. Mexico’s next president called for an invasion of the US.
It's fake!
This story was published by a website that spreads hoaxes, PolitiFact reports. The new Mexican president was saying he will fight for migrant rights, but his statements were taken out of context.
7. The Obama administration granted citizenship to 2,500 Iranians, including two government officials, during the nuclear deal negotiations.
It's fake!
This claim, coming from a Fox News story and promoted by President Trump, is false. AP reports that although Iranians immigrated to the US, there was an overall drop in how many made the move and there is no indication it was part of the nuclear deal.
