If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News
Test your internet bullshit detector.
-
1. Pop goddess Cher is moving to Canada in order to escape Donald Trump.
It's fake!
As Politifact reports, there has been no evidence of Cher moving to Canada. The website that published the claim, Conservativearmy99.com, is also notably unreliable.
-
2. The American Military spends more money on Viagra than on medical care for transgender soldiers.
It's real!
After President Trump tweeted that he wants to ban transgender people from serving in the military, The Washington Post reported that the spending on viagra is five times higher than spending on medical care for transgender soldiers.
-
3. Federal agents raided a "Jihadi Training Camp" in Islamberg, New York.
It's fake!
According to local and state police BuzzFeed News spoke to, there have been no such raids. Numerous partisan conservative websites ran with the false headline.
-
4. Is this tweet from former president Barack Obama real or fake?
It's fake!
The tweet was fabricated by website Dailythings.world, which used it to support their fake news story, Politifact reports.
-
5. An escaped Indiana inmate was found in a corn field and said he'd been "partying."
It's real!
The inmate is currently being held in jail on no bond, Fox59 reports.
-
6. According to a video titled, "Angela Merkel: Germans have to accept foreigners' violence," the German Chancellor said, "we have to accept that the number of crimes is particularly high among young immigrants."
It's fake!
The video took a snippet of a speech Merkel made in 2011 and flipped the meaning. According to a BuzzFeed News analysis, it's the most popular German-language post about the chancellor in the last five years.
-
7. North Korean media reported that Kim Jong Un is dead, calling Trump an assassin.
It's fake!
As Politifact writes, there have been no reports of the North Korean Dictator's death.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
