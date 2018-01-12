BuzzFeed News

Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Online Bullshit

Take This Quiz To Find Out How Easily You Fall For Online Bullshit

This week's stories are about Oprah, ISIS, and an inconvenient use of pizza.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on January 12, 2018, at 1:54 p.m. ET

  1. Is the image in this tweet real or fake?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    This is the chyron CNN put up while Trump was speaking about signing the Martin Luther King Jr. Day proclamation following his "shithole countries" remark.

  2. A federal judge nullified the results of the Alabama election due to widespread fraud.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    That post, which came from the unreliable website groupviral according to AP, is one of many false reports surrounding the Alabama election.

  3. In a BBC interview, Oprah said "old white people have to die."

    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Although widely shared by pro-Trump personalities and websites, Oprah's comments were taken out of context, Snopes reports.

  4. Are these tweets real or fake?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This doctored screenshot was published by a "satirical" Facebook page, Snopes reports, and the former presidents did not send those tweets.

  5. Federal agents arrested ISIS combatants planning an attack after raiding a mosque in Michigan.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This post was published by a website that describes itself as satirical, but frequently publishes false stories that play on fear and hatred, Snopes reports.

  6. A woman skipped her mother's funeral to rob the dead woman's safe.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The Massachusetts police told AP the dead woman's boyfriend tipped them off.

  7. A Norwegian cruise line asked its passengers to not fornicate with the pizza.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The cruise line told Noisey the letter was a practical joke from a passenger.

