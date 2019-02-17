If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News
This week we have stories about polar bears, Elon Musk, and an explosive poop.
-
A region in Russia had to declare a state of emergency because of a polar bear invasion.
It's real!
A remote region in Russia has been invaded by dozens of polar bears, The Moscow Times reports. The bears entered buildings and seem to have wandered into town looking for food.
-
The Pope said that the US should be ruled by a world government.
It's fake!
This story went viral on Facebook thanks to pro-Trump and conspiracy theory pages, but the Pope never said that.
-
Authorities are looking for a man who used a fake $100 bill to pay for donuts.
It's real!
Police in South Carolina are still searching for the man who bought six donuts with a fake $100 bill, AP reports.
-
Navy SEALs are no longer allowed to wear black camouflage paint on their faces.
It's fake!
The article was posted by Duffel Blog, a well-known military satire publication, but some took it seriously, Snopes reports.
-
A bomb threat called in at Home Depot turned out to be just a customer warning that he's about to poop.
It's real!
After a customer warned he had to poop in a Home Depot, someone mistook it for a bomb threat and an employee called the police, the Wichita Eagle reports.
-
Donald Trump installed a $50,000 golf simulator at the White House.
It's real!
The president installed a room-sized golf simulator at the White House, the Washington Post reports.
-
Elon Musk is trying to rescue the Opportunity Rover, a NASA exploration rover that recently broke down on Mars.
It's fake!
The article was published by a website that claims it's satirical, Lead Stories reports.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.