 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Reporting To You

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News

This week we have stories about polar bears, Elon Musk, and an explosive poop.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 17, 2019, at 10:32 a.m. ET

  1. A region in Russia had to declare a state of emergency because of a polar bear invasion.

    instagram.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    A remote region in Russia has been invaded by dozens of polar bears, The Moscow Times reports. The bears entered buildings and seem to have wandered into town looking for food.

  2. The Pope said that the US should be ruled by a world government.

    web.archive.org
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This story went viral on Facebook thanks to pro-Trump and conspiracy theory pages, but the Pope never said that.

  3. Authorities are looking for a man who used a fake $100 bill to pay for donuts.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Police in South Carolina are still searching for the man who bought six donuts with a fake $100 bill, AP reports.

  4. Navy SEALs are no longer allowed to wear black camouflage paint on their faces.

    Twitter: @Dontshutusupp
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The article was posted by Duffel Blog, a well-known military satire publication, but some took it seriously, Snopes reports.

  5. A bomb threat called in at Home Depot turned out to be just a customer warning that he's about to poop.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    After a customer warned he had to poop in a Home Depot, someone mistook it for a bomb threat and an employee called the police, the Wichita Eagle reports.

  6. Donald Trump installed a $50,000 golf simulator at the White House.

    Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The president installed a room-sized golf simulator at the White House, the Washington Post reports.

  7. Elon Musk is trying to rescue the Opportunity Rover, a NASA exploration rover that recently broke down on Mars.

    washingtonpost.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The article was published by a website that claims it's satirical, Lead Stories reports.

ADVERTISEMENT