BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News

news / debunked / quiz

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News

This week we have stories about bikers, Mali, and an inflatable unicorn float.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Headshot of Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 17, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. ET

  1. 1. Is this tweet from fired FBI agent Peter Strzok real or fake?

    Twitter/Screenshot
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The account was a fake, but many people, including reporters and commentators, thought it was real.

  2. 2. Ahead of its election, the internet was shut down in Mali.

    Getti Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The internet was shut down in the entire country, Reuters reports.

  3. 3. Police had to rescue four women who got stuck on an inflatable unicorn.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Yup, it's real and yup, there's video.

  4. 4. Donald Trump was scared by a protester who yelled "Allahu Akbar" at one of his rallies.

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Facebook

    You can watch the full video here.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    This viral video, which has over 3 million views on Facebook, is of a 2016 rally. The protester did not shout "Allahu Akbar," Snopes reports.

  5. 5. There was widespread voter fraud during the Ohio election.

    Screenshot
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    A Breitbart article misrepresented the issue, which spread like wildfire across conservative news sites. Ohio's Secretary of State says older voters were given placeholder birthdates on their registrations, which resulted in some appearing to be 116 years old. But they were legit voters.

  6. 6. A Little League player said a porn star was his favourite actor.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Although this post got a boost from a lot of Twitter users, including Johnny Sins himself, the player was originally answering the question about what his favorite school subject was. The answer was "science," Snopes reports.

  7. 7. Is this Donald Trump tweet real or fake?

    Facebook: SnowflakesBecomeAnAvalanche
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The screenshot made the rounds online, but the president's real tweet about Bikers for Trump did not include this photo, Snopes reports.

ADVERTISEMENT