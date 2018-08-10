This Quiz Will Determine If You Are A Fake News-Fighting Superhero
This week we have stories about Churchill, Alex Jones, and a bag of sex toys.
-
Are these T-shirts, which say “I’d rather be a Russian than a Democrat,” real or fake?
It’s real!
The picture was taken at Trump’s Ohio rally Aug. 4, Snopes reports.
-
In France, street harassment is now illegal and carries a fine of 750 euros.
It’s real!
The newly enacted law means street harassers will be fined on the spot, Reuters reports.
-
Is this Churchill quote real or fake?
It’s fake!
Churchill definitely hasn’t said that, Snopes reports, but the governor of Texas posted it in earnest.
-
A 69-year-old grandma shot a masturbating cyclist who was about to enter her home.
It’s real!
Grandma Jean, as she has been dubbed by local media, shot a man who unzipped his pants and touched himself in her front yard.
-
A woman arrested for drunk driving told police they shouldn’t arrest her because she’s a “white, clean girl.”
It’s real!
The woman also said, “I’m a very clean, thoroughbred, white girl,” according to the police, who arrested her anyway.
-
This was Alex Jones’ reaction to getting banned from several social media platforms.
“You’ll never, never defeat the human spirit! You’ll never defeat God! You’ll never win! Never! Never ever! Never! And this is where we get tested, so rejoice to God almighty for this animated contest of liberty! Raaaaah!” Jones shouts in the video. You can watch the video here.
It’s fake!
The video in the tweet is actually from 2016, Lead Stories reports.
-
Germany shut down an airport due to a bomb threat, which turned out to be a bag of sex toys.
It’s real!
An airport in Berlin was shut down, Gizmodo reports, but it turned out to be nothing but good vibes.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
Contact Jane Lytvynenko at jane.lytvynenko@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.