This Quiz Will Determine If You Are A Fake News-Fighting Superhero

news / debunked / quiz

This week we have stories about Churchill, Alex Jones, and a bag of sex toys.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on August 10, 2018, at 3:20 p.m. ET

  1. Are these T-shirts, which say “I’d rather be a Russian than a Democrat,” real or fake?

    Twitter: @charles_gaba
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It’s real!

    The picture was taken at Trump’s Ohio rally Aug. 4, Snopes reports.

  2. In France, street harassment is now illegal and carries a fine of 750 euros.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It’s real!

    The newly enacted law means street harassers will be fined on the spot, Reuters reports.

  3. Is this Churchill quote real or fake?

    Twitter
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It’s fake!

    Churchill definitely hasn’t said that, Snopes reports, but the governor of Texas posted it in earnest.

  4. A 69-year-old grandma shot a masturbating cyclist who was about to enter her home.

    abc13.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It’s real!

    Grandma Jean, as she has been dubbed by local media, shot a man who unzipped his pants and touched himself in her front yard.

  5. A woman arrested for drunk driving told police they shouldn’t arrest her because she’s a “white, clean girl.”

    Beaufort County Detention Center
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It’s real!

    The woman also said, “I’m a very clean, thoroughbred, white girl,” according to the police, who arrested her anyway.

  6. This was Alex Jones’ reaction to getting banned from several social media platforms.

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

    “You’ll never, never defeat the human spirit! You’ll never defeat God! You’ll never win! Never! Never ever! Never! And this is where we get tested, so rejoice to God almighty for this animated contest of liberty! Raaaaah!” Jones shouts in the video. You can watch the video here.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It’s fake!

    The video in the tweet is actually from 2016, Lead Stories reports.

  7. Germany shut down an airport due to a bomb threat, which turned out to be a bag of sex toys.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It’s real!

    An airport in Berlin was shut down, Gizmodo reports, but it turned out to be nothing but good vibes.

