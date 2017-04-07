Take This Quiz And We'll Tell You How Good You Are At Spotting Fake News

BuzzFeed News

You can beat this, we believe in you.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Jane Lytvynenko

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 7, 2017, at 4:40 p.m. ET

  Is this image of soccer fans expressing sympathy for St. Petersburg explosion victims real or fake?

    Twitter / @EvgenyFeldman
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    After the explosion, soccer fans held up a banner that said, "Endless is the pain that tears the heart to pieces. Piter, we're mourning." Piter is a common short form for St. Petersburg.

    It's real!
    Via Getty Images

  Dog missing after deadly California boat accident found safe three days later.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    As AP reports, the dog's owner died, but the pup survived the accident.

    It's real!
    Via Getty Images

  There are violent no-go zones in Sweden run by migrants and refugees.

    Twitter / @Daily_Express
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The myth has been repeated by many publications, but local police say it has no basis in reality.

    It's fake!
    Via Getty Images

  Senator Tom Cotton of Arkanzas announced he is 'ex-gay' and vouched for the effectiveness of gay therapy.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    That story was part of an April Fool's prank, Snopes reports.

    It's fake!
    Via Getty Images

  The chemical attack on Syria was a hoax.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The story may seem obviously fake to some, but pro-Trump media pedalled the false conspiracy theory.

    It's fake!
    Via Getty Images

  A woman was arrested for training squirrels to attack her ex-boyfriend.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    While it's glorious to imagine an army of squirrels trained to attack on command, the story was published on a known fake news site, Snopes reports.

    It's fake!
    Via Getty Images

  The Kentucky Coal Museum had to install solar panels to lower energy costs.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Real
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fake
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    And it's a little ironic. The museum is expected to save between $8,000 and $10,000 per year, AP reports.

    It's real!
    Via Getty Images
