Take This Quiz And We'll Tell You How Good You Are At Spotting Fake News
You can beat this, we believe in you.
-
Is this image of soccer fans expressing sympathy for St. Petersburg explosion victims real or fake?
It's real!
After the explosion, soccer fans held up a banner that said, “Endless is the pain that tears the heart to pieces. Piter, we’re mourning.” Piter is a common short form for St. Petersburg.
-
Dog missing after deadly California boat accident found safe three days later.
It's real!
As AP reports, the dog's owner died, but the pup survived the accident.
-
There are violent no-go zones in Sweden run by migrants and refugees.
It's fake!
The myth has been repeated by many publications, but local police say it has no basis in reality.
-
Senator Tom Cotton of Arkanzas announced he is 'ex-gay' and vouched for the effectiveness of gay therapy.
It's fake!
That story was part of an April Fool's prank, Snopes reports.
-
The chemical attack on Syria was a hoax.
It's fake!
The story may seem obviously fake to some, but pro-Trump media pedalled the false conspiracy theory.
-
A woman was arrested for training squirrels to attack her ex-boyfriend.
It's fake!
While it's glorious to imagine an army of squirrels trained to attack on command, the story was published on a known fake news site, Snopes reports.
-
The Kentucky Coal Museum had to install solar panels to lower energy costs.
It's real!
And it's a little ironic. The museum is expected to save between $8,000 and $10,000 per year, AP reports.
-
Jane Lytvynenko is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada. PGP fingerprint: A088 89E6 2500 AD3C 8081 BAFB 23BA 21F3 81E0 101C.
