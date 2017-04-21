If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

BuzzFeed News

Do you have a good nose for internet BS?

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on April 21, 2017, at 2:56 p.m. ET

  Tiffany Trump posted this Easter Facebook message.

    Facebook Screenshot
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The image was shared by a Tiffany Trump page that's almost certianly fake.

    It's fake!

  Radio show host Alex Jones said he couldn't remember basic facts about his children because he had a big bowl of chili for lunch.

    Infoward
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    During the deposition of his custody trial, Jones said he couldn't remember basic facts about his kids because he "had a big bowl of chili for lunch."

    It's real!

  White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said we are ready for WWIII.

    Screenshot
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The article was published on two websites known to promote false stories, Snopes reports.

    It's fake!

  This poll of the French election shows right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen is in the lead.

    Twitter / @wdesaintjust
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    There has been a lot of misinformation surrounding the French elections, including this fake poll that has been shared hundreds of times.

    It's fake!

  Is this Trump quote from The Art Of The Deal real or fake?

    thehayride.com
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The quote does not appear anywhere in the book, Snopes reports.

    It's fake!

  Is this article about spouses turning out to be twins real or fake?

    Mississippi Herald
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The story was published on a fake news website and got picked up by legitimate outlets like Elite Daily, Huffington Post Germany, and others.

    It's fake!

  Snapchat was hacked last year, leaking information on 1.7 million users.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The rumour started on news website India Today, Fortune reports, but the "hack" contained information from three years ago and far fewer accounts than advertised.

    It's fake!
