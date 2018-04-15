BuzzFeed News

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz, You're Drowning In Fake News

This week there are stories about Taylor Swift, Facebook, and a windy day.

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on April 15, 2018, at 3:54 p.m. ET

  1. A man told police that he robbed a bank and thew money on Taylor Swift's property because he was trying to impress her.

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    It's real!

The 26-year-old man confessed to stealing $1,600 and throwing it over Taylor Swift's fence to impress her, according to authorities.

  2. Typing "BFF" into Facebook will reveal the security status of your account.

    Facebook
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    It's fake!

This international — and viral — hoax has spread across Facebook and shows how the social network's new algorithm can help boost misinformation.

  3. Police say a woman blamed a bag of cocaine in her purse on strong winds.

    Fort Pierce Police Department
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    It's real!

The 26-year-old woman owned up to the marijuana that police found but said the small bag of cocaine in her purse was blown there by the wind, and honestly the internet is on her side.

  4. This is a photo of President Trump.

    Twitter: @VicBergerIV
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    It's fake!

This photo, which spread across social media, was photoshopped to make the president look larger, Gizmodo reports.

  5. The Islamic term "taqiyya" means practitioners of the religion are permitted to lie to non-Muslims if the end goal is to impose Sharia, or Islamic law.

    Twitter
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    It's fake!

The subversion of the term has become a staple for far-right commentators, but in reality it's an obscure concept even most Muslims don't understand, BuzzFeed News reports. The term actually means Muslims are allowed to lie about their faith in order to avoid persecution, but it's not widely known or used.

  6. This image shows a sperm whale that died after swallowing 64 pounds of plastic debris.

    Screenshot
    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    It's fake!

This photograph is miscaptioned, Snopes reports. Although the reports of a whale dying from eating more than 60 pounds of plastic are true, the image itself is part of a Greenpeace art installation.

  7. This video shows a train in Montpellier, France, stopping for a praying Muslim man.

    Facebook

    "Unbelievable but true. Where is France going? Unacceptable. This is happening in Montpellier," the caption says.

    Correct
    Incorrect
    REAL
    Correct
    Incorrect
    FAKE
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    It's fake!

This is a 2017 video from Turkey, not a 2018 video from France, Lead Stories reports.

