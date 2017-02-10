BuzzFeed News

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You're Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News

Do you need an anti-fake news training montage?

By Jane Lytvynenko

Posted on February 10, 2017, at 4:41 p.m. ET

  1. An 80-year-old woman tried to go through airport security with a cane that had a sword inside it.

    minnesotahistoricalsociety / Creative Commons
    Real
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    Authorities told the Associated press the woman didn't know her cane was also a sword, but the situation is not uncommon.

    It's real!
  2. After getting a wicked headache, a woman went to the hospital only to have a cockroach removed from her brain.

    75587673@N05 / Creative Commons
    Real
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    There's even a video of it getting removed on CNN.

    It's real!
  3. A scene in a gay porn movie featured anti-Trump foreplay.

    liamnotpayne.tumblr.com / Soap Studs 2
    Real
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The captions are not real. The scene is from Soap Studs 2, and the official synopsis says, “Brenner Bolton has a devious plan to steal Noah Jones’ family wealth, and it begins with a quick lay.”

    It's fake!
  4. The Simpsons predicted Donald Trump's death in office.

    youtube.com
    Real
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The image, widely shared on social media, shows Trump in a coffin. However, the show has never aired an episode with that storyline.

    It's fake!
  5. Two intoxicated Canadians went through a McDonald's drive-through on a sofa.

    kristendutton / Creative Commons
    Real
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's real!

    The sofa was pulled through the snowy streets of New Brunswick by an ATV.

    It's real!
  6. Speaking of Canada, the country's government is about to pass a bill that would make it illegal to criticize Islam.

    jiuguangw / Creative Commons
    Real
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    Although many right-wing publications made that claim, the is asking the government to “condemn Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination.”

    It's fake!

  7. Donald Trump fired Cecil Gaines, a longtime White House butler, for disobedience.

    AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Real
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's fake!

    The hoax spread after the website Extra Newsfeed published the false report, Snopes reports, but it's not true.

    It's fake!
