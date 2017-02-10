If You Get 3/7 On This Quiz You’re Getting Sucker Punched By Fake News
Do you need an anti-fake news training montage?
An 80-year-old woman tried to go through airport security with a cane that had a sword inside it.RealFake
It's real!
Authorities told the Associated press the woman didn't know her cane was also a sword, but the situation is not uncommon.
After getting a wicked headache, a woman went to the hospital only to have a cockroach removed from her brain.RealFake
It's real!
There's even a video of it getting removed on CNN.
A scene in a gay porn movie featured anti-Trump foreplay.RealFake
It's fake!
The captions are not real. The scene is from Soap Studs 2, and the official synopsis says, “Brenner Bolton has a devious plan to steal Noah Jones’ family wealth, and it begins with a quick lay.”
The Simpsons predicted Donald Trump's death in office.RealFake
It's fake!
The image, widely shared on social media, shows Trump in a coffin. However, the show has never aired an episode with that storyline.
Two intoxicated Canadians went through a McDonald's drive-through on a sofa.RealFake
It's real!
The sofa was pulled through the snowy streets of New Brunswick by an ATV.
Speaking of Canada, the country's government is about to pass a bill that would make it illegal to criticize Islam.RealFake
It's fake!
Although many right-wing publications made that claim, the is asking the government to “condemn Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination.”
Donald Trump fired Cecil Gaines, a longtime White House butler, for disobedience.RealFake
It's fake!
The hoax spread after the website Extra Newsfeed published the false report, Snopes reports, but it's not true.
